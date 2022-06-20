M. D. Anderson Planetarium July of 2022 schedule
JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking to learn more about our universe right here in Jackson?
The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium is the place to go.
The university says this month’s schedule includes:
- Friday, July 1, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Seasonal Stargazing
- Tuesday, July 5, Public Show, 5:30 pm: Black Holes: the other side of infinity
- Friday, July 8, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Black Holes: the other side of infinity
- Friday, July 8, Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show, 3:45 pm: The Cowboy Astronomer
- Tuesday, July 12, Public Show, 5:30 pm: Chaos & Order
- Friday, July 15, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Chaos & Order
- Tuesday, July 19, Public Show, 5:30 pm: MarsQuest
- Friday, July 22, Public Show, 1:30 pm: MarsQuest
- Saturday, July 23, Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show, 9:30 am: TimeSpace
- Tuesday, July 26, Public Show, 5:30 AND 6:30 pm: Capcom GO!
- Friday, July 29, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Capcom GO!
The university says that doors open 15 minutes before each show, and that face masks are currently required to attend.
You can learn more about the University of Memphis Lambuth here.
