M. D. Anderson Planetarium July of 2022 schedule

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking to learn more about our universe right here in Jackson?

The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium is the place to go.

The university says this month’s schedule includes:

Friday, July 1, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Seasonal Stargazing

Tuesday, July 5, Public Show, 5:30 pm: Black Holes: the other side of infinity

Friday, July 8, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Black Holes: the other side of infinity

Friday, July 8, Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show, 3:45 pm: The Cowboy Astronomer

Tuesday, July 12, Public Show, 5:30 pm: Chaos & Order

Friday, July 15, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Chaos & Order

Tuesday, July 19, Public Show, 5:30 pm: MarsQuest

Friday, July 22, Public Show, 1:30 pm: MarsQuest

Saturday, July 23, Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show, 9:30 am: TimeSpace

Tuesday, July 26, Public Show, 5:30 AND 6:30 pm: Capcom GO!

Friday, July 29, Public Show, 1:30 pm: Capcom GO!

The university says that doors open 15 minutes before each show, and that face masks are currently required to attend.

You can learn more about the University of Memphis Lambuth here.

Find more local news here.