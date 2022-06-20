Maxie Hawkins

1931 – 2022

Maxie Lucile Kee Hawkins, age 91, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of the late Frank Hawkins, departed this life Wednesday night, June 8, 2022.

Maxie was born January 27, 1931 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Richard Starling Kee and Lina Belle Moss Kee. She was employed as a bank teller for the Bank of Somerville for many years before her retirement. She had been a lifelong resident of Fayette County with the majority of her life in Moscow and was married June 14, 1946 to Henry Franklin “Frank” Hawkins who preceded her in death on July 15, 1999.

Mrs. Hawkins is survived by her daughter, Beverly “Cookie” Hawkins-Brown of Somerville, TN; her son, Dr. David Hawkins of Ringgold, GA; two sisters, Mary Jean Kee Okamoto of Moscow, TN and Kay Frances Mason Ferrara of Placentia, CA; and four grandsons, Aaron Brown of Seattle, WA, Matthew Brown of New Orleans, LA, Dr. Spencer Hawkins of Boston, MA and Reife D. Hawkins of Ringgold, GA. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard T. Kee and Morris A. Kee.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Hawkins will be held at 10 A.M. Friday, July 29, 2022 at Friendship Cemetery in Moscow, Tennessee. The officiating minister will be Bro. James “Jim” Graham.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.