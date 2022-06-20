Steven Lynn Jackson, age 60, of Brownsville, TN, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 11, 2022. A memorial service for Steven will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 4:00 PM, at his families home, located at 23 Harwell Rd in Brownsville, TN.

Steven was born in Brownsville, TN on December 20, 1961. He worked for Hughes Brothers where he was employed as a farmer. He loved the outdoors and he always loved being on a tractor. Some of his hobbies including hunting, fishing, and grilling out. He even enjoyed singing karaoke, but his favorite pastime was being with family.

He is survived by his father Marvin Jackson of Brownsville, TN; two brothers, Billy (Renae) Jackson and Bobby Jackson both of Brownsville, TN; two sisters, Mary Jackson and Kathy Brasfield both of Brownsville, TN.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ailene Jackson; his first wife Debbie Meade Jackson, as well as his second wife, Phyllis White Jackson; one son, Steven Lynn Jackson, Jr; one daughter, Elizabeth Jackson; a brother, Donald Ethridge; and one sister, Marlene King.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of the Donor’s Choice. All arrangements are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.