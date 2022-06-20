Tips to keep pets cool in the heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — June 21 is the first day of summer, which means increased temperatures could soon become the norm.

Co-founder of Red Fern Animal Shelter in Dresden, Anne Oliver shared the dangers pets face each summer in these 90 plus degree days like we are facing this week.

“The heat can kill your pet, so it’s very important to keep them cool. This heat can be deadly. Animals are like people, they can get overheated,” Oliver said.

Oliver says the number one way to keep your pet safe this summer is keeping them indoors, but if that’s not possible there are other options, like constantly monitoring the pet, to make sure they don’t get overheated.

“Always, of course, provide clean, cool water to drink. Change their water out frequently. They should have a lot of shade. They don’t just need a small area of shade. They need a lot of shade in this kind of weather. You can put a fan out, depending on what kind of fan. I wouldn’t want it to be a fan that something could get into, but if it’s a fan with a good protection over it, they can put a fan out for them. And if it’s an animal that won’t chew the cords,” Oliver said.

Oliver mentioned some affordable options as well.

“You can take two liter drink bottles and when they’re empty, fill them with water, put them in your freezer. Once they’re frozen, take them out, wrap a towel around them, and put them out there with your animals,” Oliver said.

Oliver says doing this will give your pet a cool place to lay next to for several hours.

“Kiddie pools with cool water in it is always a good idea for them to get into. I think that you can get one for less than $10 most places and even sometimes a second hand store will have those,” Oliver said.

Oliver says purchasing a mister or sprinkler that can stay on while your pet is outdoors would also be very beneficial in the heat.

