Video series to teach kids about pollinators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new video series is helping teach kids about Tennessee’s pollinators.

The animated series comes from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, will teach about both pollination and pollinator species, and will be hosted by Polli the Tennessee Bee!

There will be three initial episodes titled “Meet the Pollinators,” “Where Pollinators Live,” and “Changing Environment,” with more being released later on.

“Pollinators are vital to life, growing food, and the economy of Tennessee,” TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley said. “This effort is an excellent way to educate the public about their critical importance and the threats they face.”

The videos will be available for free online.

The series comes during National Pollinator Week, which is from June 20 to June 24.

