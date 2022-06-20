Zach Adams seeks new trial in Holly Bobo murder case

JACKSON, Tenn. — News outlets report the man accused of murdering Holly Bobo is seeking a new trial.

This appeal comes five years after Zach Adams began serving his life sentence for the murder of Bobo.

Hearings on the appeal are expected soon, though this is not the first time Adams has sought a new trial. A similar request was denied by a judge in August 2020.

Holly Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home in 2011 and her partial remains were found in 2014.

A decision on the motion for a new trial could be expected before the end of the year.

