Alabama man wanted for sex crimes found in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man wanted for first-degree sodomy, among other charges, was found in Madison County.

The United States Marshals Service says that 39-year-old James Dwight Mitchell, of Decatur, Alabama, was found at a home on Shirlee Drive in western Madison County.

Marshals say he was taken into custody without incident.

“Tracking down violent fugitives and sex offenders is a hallmark of the U.S. Marshals Service,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “We will continue to bring offenders to justice wherever they may hide.”

Charges against Mitchell include sodomy first degree, sexual abuse first degree, possession of obscene matter, and production of obscene matter.

Find updates on crime here.