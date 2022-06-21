Heat Advisory Back on Wednesday, Cooler on Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for June 21st:

Temperatures are in the mid 90s this afternoon and the heat index is in the low 100s. Wednesday is expected to be a couple degrees warmer and more humid causing the National Weather Service to issue another Heat Advisory for Wednesday. A brief cool down is coming for the end of the work week. This weekend we are going to heat back up, but we might see a few showers on Sunday as well. We will have the latest details and the rest of your weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will be mostly clear again tonight and calm winds can be expected most of the night. Tuesday night lows will fall down into the lower 70s. The good news about this week, is the humidity will NOT be as high as last week so although the temperatures might actually be a few degrees hotter than last week, it will not feel any warmer. The heat index still with climb up into the 105° range for Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

The hottest day during the work week looks like it is going to be here on Wednesday. A heat advisory is out from 11AM until 8PM. Highs will reach the upper 90s for most of us, but some triple digit highs are likely for some areas west of Madison County. The winds will be light and come out of the west and sunny skies will give way to some cloud cover in the afternoon and evening hours. As the next front gets a little closer, a few isolated showers or weak storms may try to develop into the evening hours on Wednesday. The best chances to see the rain will be areas north of Madison County. Wednesday night lows will dip into the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

After a weak front will pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, but still could reach the mid 90s for some areas in West Tennessee. The humidity will also be lower due to the winds coming out of the north on Thursday. The heat index will not be a big factor since the dew point will stay below 65° all day. We will see some clouds early in the day but should see plenty of sunshine in the evening hours. A morning shower to two cannot be ruled out but most of us will not pick up anything in the rain department on Thursday. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will begin to warm back up quickly and another round of sunshine is on tap for West Tennessee on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s and the winds will be light out of the northeast. The wind direction will again keep the humidity in check on Friday so the heat index will not be a major factor during the day. Rain showers or storms are not in the forecast as of now for Friday. Friday night lows will dip down to around 70°,

THE WEEKEND:

Another hot weekend is in store for most of West Tennessee, but there is a decent shot at some shower or weak storm activity on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 90s, but with the winds coming out of the east, it will be a pretty dry heat for Mid South standards. Highs on Sunday may be a degree or two warmer depending on the timing of the next system. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday but some cloud cover will return on Sunday as the next system and front will approach the region. We could see some shower or storm activity late Sunday, but overall confidence in anything significant is quite low as of now. Saturday night will fall into the mid 70s and Sunday night will drop back down into the upper 60s behind the weak front.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year last week and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

