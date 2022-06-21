Jackson-Madison County Library hosting art sale on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is hosting a sale this weekend.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the library will be hosting the Art from the Attic Art Sale at its main location in downtown Jackson.

The sale will have vintage frames, as well as curated book sets.

Proceeds from the day’s sales will go to the Friends Fund the Library’s summer reading program.

The library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street.

You can follow the Jackson-Madison County Library on their Facebook page for updates.

Find more local news here.