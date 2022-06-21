New time capsule to be buried in August; residents asked for suggestions

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Committee is seeking public input on what to place inside of a new time capsule.

From now until July 15, residents are invited to email celebrate@jacksonmadison200.com with their suggestions.

Ideas should “capture the current moment” in the city, reflecting what is happening this year in our community.

Creative ideas are welcomed, but you’re asked to keep in mind the volume and durability of the items.

The time capsule is set to be sealed on August 5. The burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. on August 13, at Bicentennial Park located at 345 West Main Street in Jackson.

The time capsule will remain buried at the park for fifty years until it is opened in 2072.

