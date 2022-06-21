Rehearsals held for ‘Seussical Junior’

JACKSON, Tenn. — Horton goes from hearing a “who” to hearing music.

Rehearsals are underway for “Seussical Junior” at Community Montessori.

Leaders with the play say “Seussical Junior” is a musical that combines a lot of Dr. Seuss’ stories and puts them into one. But it mainly follows the story of Horton the Elephant.

About 45 students from schools in and outside of Jackson are participating and stepping on the stage for the very first time.

“Tickets are $10 and those are available at lightsuptheatreco.com/tickets or you can buy them at the door,” said Grayson Hart, the Director of “Seussical Junior.”

Opening weekend for “Seussical Junior” is this coming Friday, June 24 at 7 p.m.

There will also be showings on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

