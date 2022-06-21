Residents warned of phone scam involving jury duty

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants you to be aware of a new telephone scam.

The sheriff’s office and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office are warning citizens of a scam about failing to appear for jury duty.

Authorities say the scammers are calling and advising residents they have criminal charges filed against them.

Officials say the scammer is asking them to meet at a certain location to give the scammer money. And if they can’t appear at that location, scammers are asking that they make a Zoom call to the scammer to give them their credit card number.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office do not make threatening telephone calls or Zoom calls requesting money for jury duty.

Find updates on local crime here.