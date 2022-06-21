School officials meet for board meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — School officials met to discuss plans for their upcoming retreat.

The Jackson-Madison County School board met to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation, dates, and the agenda for their upcoming retreat.

The overall evaluation score was a 98.1, with only a few weaknesses to address. One being recent test scores.

Although numbers were encouraging in lower grades, there are a few areas that faced challenges.

With the retreat, the board wants to magnify opportunities and do a deep dive to work on challenges.

