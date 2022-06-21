The Jackson Rockabillys: New baseball team name revealed

JACKSON, Tenn. — Play Ball Jackson has revealed the name of the new baseball team that will be stepping up to the plate at the Jackson Ballpark.

Following a call for public suggestions that led to close to 1,000 entries being submitted, the Jackson Rockabillys was chosen from a list of five finalists.

“After much deliberation, reasoning, research, opinions, and reckoning, we decided that the name that best exemplified Jackson, and the area was a salute to the heritage of rockabilly music,” said Rockabilly’s President and CEO Dennis Bastien. “The name lends itself to a unique logo. We salute the era of music that made the Jackson area renowned for its sound.”

A news release states that the Billy Goat featured in the logo is inspired by Johnny Cash’s smirk, with the neck of the guitar represented as a copper bat.

The Jackson Rockabillys offical colors are No-Hitter Navy, Perfect Game Purple, Full Count Copper, Shutout Silver, Grand Slam Gray, and Home Plate White.

“We felt Rockabillys best personified not only a great name, a fun logo, but also allows many spin-offs from it,” said General Manager Steve DeSalvo. “Now we are really ready to Play Ball Jackson.”

