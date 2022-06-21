Weather radar to be installed in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A weather radar is coming to Benton County in the future.

The Benton County Commission voted just this week to partner with Climavision to install an X-Band weather radar.

They say this will help fill in a gap of weather coverage in the area.

“We’re very excited to provide a home for this system,” said Brett Lashlee, Benton County Mayor. “We know plugging this gap in information will help us continue our mission to keep our community safe.”

The installation is expected to happen sometime in the spring of 2023.

You can read the full news release here.