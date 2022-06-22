29 student inmates graduate in Hardeman County

WHITEVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, June 2, a ceremony was held at CoreCivic’s Hardeman County Correctional Facility, celebrating the graduation of 29 student inmates.

Courtesy: Hardeman County Correctional Facility



12 student inmates earned a high school equivalency diploma, while 17 earned career technical education certificates in either electrical, carpentry or horticulture.

“We are extremely proud of the commitment and dedication demonstrated by these students in completing their program of study,” said Johnnie Turner, Principal of Hardeman’s Inmate Programs. ” They attended class every day and continued to press forward even when it was a challenge for them.”

A news release states that correctional education graduates are 43% less likely to return to prison and more likely to have better opportunities for employment when they return to their communities.

“They have the opportunity to enroll in post-secondary education, enroll in career technical education and learn a skill, and serve as mentors to others,” Principal Turner said. “So, these students have positioned themselves for a win-win situation.”

