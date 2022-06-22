Adobe initiative aims to fight the rise of false information

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a rise in false information, altered photos and manipulated videos known as “deepfakes” spreading online, it’s important to remember you can’t always believe what you see on the internet.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with Andy Parsons, the Senior Director of Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative, who discussed some ways people can know what to trust while on the web.

“Something as simple as dragging an image off a news article to a reverse image search engine, same for video, can reveal all sorts of information. For example, the photo may be miscontextualized, it may not be breaking news from yesterday, it may be news from 10 years ago,” Parsons said.

Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative is working with governments and publishers to drive the adoption of open industry standards for content authentication.

The initiative is also developing technology that could make verifying photos and videos as easy as clicking on them to view their original source and what edits have been made along the way.

