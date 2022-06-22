Discussions continue over Memphis Regional Megasite impact

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders across West Tennessee met to discuss the potential economic and cultural impact of the Memphis Regional Megasite.

Establishing the Blue Oval project won’t happen over night.

Officials with United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development joined local leaders in Jackson to talk about what they can do to prepare for Blue Oval’s growth.

The goal is to identify some of the action steps needed for residential communities and surrounding areas.

Ford’s planned electric truck factory is expected to create thousands of jobs and change the face of the region.

Jackson is one of many communities that will be affected by Ford’s $5.6 billion project to build electric F-series pickups.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to implement the vision that they’ve always had for what their community would be, and to make sure that they have developed that vision, that they have action steps to figure out how to put that in place,” said Brooxie Carlton, the Assistant Commissioner for Rural Development in Tennessee.

The Blue Oval Project is being constructed on a 3,600 acre piece of land at the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.

This is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build a battery factory at the site.

