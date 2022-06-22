Frances Diane Chelchowski Pinson, age 66 of Paris, TN passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her celebration of life service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, July 2, 2022, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Steve Gallimore of T.V.C.C. officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 12:00-2:00 PM Saturday, July 2, prior to the service at 2:00.

Fran Pinson was born March 21, 1956 in Fairfax, VA to the late Raymond Daniel Chelchowski and the late Ernestine Sadler Chelchowski. She was the loving wife of Stanley Pinson whom she married on September 25, 1975. He survives in Paris, TN.

Fran worked in the medical field in Lancaster, PA and then later retired from PML in Paris. She loved laughing and having a good time with her family and friends. She was a loving mother to her son/best friend Chris. She loved working in her flower beds and she took great pride in them. She also loved her dogs Molly, Murphy, and Jewels. Fran was an excellent cook and was known to spend hours in the kitchen cooking and baking. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In addition to her husband, Fran is also survived by her son Chris (Renee Bear) Henson of Manheim, PA; four sisters: Kaye (Larry) Faughn of The Villages, FL, Marsha Hayes of Palmyra, TN, Renee (Tim) Bulger of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Pam Wood of Swampscott, MA; numerous nephews; one niece; and her best friend whom she considered her sister, Sherry Winstead of Stewart, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henry Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 639, Paris, TN 38242.