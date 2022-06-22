Martin Zaxby’s to reopen next week

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Zaxby’s in Martin is reopening.

The famous chicken-serving chain is opening its doors under new management on Monday, June 27.

For this first week, guests will only be able to go through the drive-thru.

“We can’t wait to serve the Martin community our delicious chicken fingers, wings and salads once again. I absolutely love the excitement the residents of Martin have shown us during the reopening phase of the restaurant,” said David Burlingham, operations manager of the Zaxby’s in Martin. “People stop me daily to ask when we will be open again. Finally, we can say the day has come.”

The Zaxby’s will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc.

It can be found at 161 Commons Drive.

