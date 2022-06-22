Mugshots : Madison County : 06/21/22 – 06/22/22
Raisa Civiciu
Raisa Civiciu: Aggressive Panhandling Prohibited
Cathelon Sims
Cathelon Sims: Simple domestic assault
Demarious Hughes
Demarious Hughes: Failure to appear
Jarrecus Anderson
Jarrecus Anderson: Violation of probation
Jeffery Eason
Jeffery Eason: Failure to appear
Mico Perez
Mico Perez: Failure to appear
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/22.
Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.