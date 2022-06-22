Mugshots : Madison County : 06/21/22 – 06/22/22

Raisa Civiciu Raisa Civiciu: Aggressive Panhandling Prohibited

Cathelon Sims Cathelon Sims: Simple domestic assault

Demarious Hughes Demarious Hughes: Failure to appear

Jarrecus Anderson Jarrecus Anderson: Violation of probation

Jeffery Eason Jeffery Eason: Failure to appear



Mico Perez Mico Perez: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.