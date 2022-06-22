Report shows COVID-19 cases rising in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has placed Madison County under a new recommendation.

With several months of low COVID-19 numbers, a new report from the CDC has placed Madison County back on the high-COVID-19 community level.

“We have been in a really good spot for the past few months, and I think people have been really appreciating that. But now, it is time to put our guard back up,” Mallory Cooke, the Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County Health Department.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Madison County had 180 new positive cases for the week of June 5 through June 11. The week before had 171 new cases.

Amy Garner, with West Tennessee Healthcare, reported there were four people in the ICU and two on ventilators Wednesday.

Cooke says the county has also seen an increase in the positivity rate.

“Our positivity rate is 38.8%. You want it to be at 10%. That is the goal, and we are way over that right now,” Cooke said.

Cooke says now that Madison County is at a high COVID-19 community level, the CDC is now recommending that you put masks on in any indoor setting.

“If you are indoors in a public location, CDC recommends wearing the mask because we are in this high COVID-19 community level. Folks who are immunocompromised or at risk of serious disease, they actually recommend that those folks wear a respirator or a mask that provides you with better protection,” Cooke said.

With the holiday weekend approaching, Cooke says they are concerned there might be an increase.

“That is definitely a concern because I know that people want to celebrate holidays, but we are just really encouraging people to be vigilant. If you have any signs or symptoms, take a test,” Cooke said.

Cooke says with the recent increase, there are a few things you can do this summer.

“We don’t know how long it will last. Hopefully, it will be short-lived. Just protect yourself, get tested if you develop symptoms, if you are exposed to someone. Make sure you get your COVID-19 test, make sure you are updated on your vaccine,” Cooke said.

According to the state COVID-19 Critical Inquiry Report, from a sample group, there were more delta strain cases than omicron.

The health department is offering vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Find more local news here.