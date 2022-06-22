Salvation Army hands out food to Jackson residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Salvation Army is continuing to help the Jackson community.







The organization held a mobile food distribution Wednesday at noon.

Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army, says they received several donations from Sam’s Club.

The mobile event had 40 bags of fresh fruits and vegetables to hand out in the Allenton Heights community.

Cancia says with the recent food prices, they’re doing everything they can to help out.

“It is extremely important for people to have access to fresh foods, especially with what is happening with the prices of foods. It is a privilege of ours to be able to share freely what we have been blessed with,” Cancia said.

The Positive Force Mentoring Program is partnering with the Salvation Army this Saturday for a health, safety and fitness event. All ages are welcome.

The event will be at the Salvation Army’s location in Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Their location is 125 Allen Avenue.

It will have food, activities, and goody bags for kids.

The goal is to get the community outside and to learn more about staying healthy.

Find more local news here.