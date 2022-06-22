TDOT launches hotline to report potholes, maintenance issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has launched a new hotline for drivers to address road safety concerns.

Tennesseans can call 833-TDOTFIX (833-836-8349) to report potholes and other maintenance issues on interstates and state routes.

“We all know it’s been a terrible year for potholes and here at TDOT we are always looking for ways to improve our customer service,” said Commissioner Butch Eley. “For the citizens, this hotline will give them another convenient way to report maintenance problems on our interstates and state routes. For TDOT, this centralized way of receiving, processing, and tracking information will enhance our operations.”

The virtual call center operates Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Messages can be left after hours and during holidays.

TDOT will ask the driver a series of questions to collect as much information possible about any maintenance work requests.

Drivers are asked to remember Tennessee’s Hands-Free Law before calling the hotline, and TDOT reminds that you can still alert them about maintenance issues using their online form.

