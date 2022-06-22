Weak Front Coming Tonight, Brief Cool Down on the Way

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for June 22nd:

A few little pop ups showers are trying to form this evening, but I wouldn’t count on seeing much. A brief cool down will follow tonight’s front for Thursday and Friday before we heat back up in time for the upcoming weekend. A more significant front is coming on Sunday though to West Tennessee. We will be tracking anything that pops up on the radar, plus more on your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

As the next front gets a little closer, a few isolated showers or weak storms may try to develop into the evening hours on Wednesday. The best chances to see the rain will be areas north of Madison County. Wednesday night lows will dip into the low to mid 70s. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and the winds in general will be calm or light out of the northwest.

THURSDAY:

After a weak front will pass Wednesday night into Thursday morning, temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday, but still could reach the mid 90s for some areas in West Tennessee. The humidity will also be lower due to the winds coming out of the north on Thursday. The heat index will not be a big factor since the dew point will stay below 65° all day. We will see some clouds early in the day but should see plenty of sunshine in the evening hours. A morning shower to two cannot be ruled out but most of us will not pick up anything in the rain department on Thursday. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures will begin to warm back up quickly and another round of sunshine is on tap for West Tennessee on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 90s and the winds will be light out of the northeast. The wind direction will again keep the humidity in check on Friday so the heat index will not be a major factor during the day. Rain showers or storms are not in the forecast as of now for Friday. Friday night lows will dip down to around 70°,

THE WEEKEND:

Another hot weekend is in store for most of West Tennessee, but there is a decent shot at some shower or weak storm activity on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 90s, but with the winds coming out of the east, it will be a pretty dry heat for Mid South standards. Highs on Sunday may be a degree or two warmer depending on the timing of the next system. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday but some cloud cover will return on Sunday as the next system and front will approach the region. We could see some shower or storm activity in the afternoon and evening Sunday, but overall confidence in anything significant as far as severe weather is quite low as of now. Saturday night will fall into the mid 70s and Sunday night will drop back down into the upper 60s behind the weak front.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week we might finally see temperatures dropping down near or below normal for a few days. We could see a few showers lingering overnight Sunday into Monday morning but we should be dry by sunrise Monday. Highs on Monday behind the front will only make it into the low to mid 80s. We will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday and back up into the upper 80s for Wednesday. Some clouds may stick around during the first half of the day on Monday but mostly sunny skies are expected for the middle of the upcoming work week. Overnight lows will into the mid 60s on Monday morning and down near 60° for Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and turn to the east towards the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year last week and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

