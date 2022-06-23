Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Gwelda Lee Williams of Puryear, TN

Age: 79

Place of Death: Her residence

Date of Death: Wednesday, June 22, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022

Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home

Minister/Celebrant: Chad Kennedy

Place of Burial: Rogers Cemetery

Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service

Date/Place of Birth: June 9, 1943 in Wayne Co., MI

Pallbearers: Van Williams, Scooter Williams, Lee Whitehead, Collin Whitehead, Michael Williams, and Scott Rodgers.

Both Parents Names: include mother’s maiden (surviving or preceded) Buron Rogers and Eddie Lee Hart Rogers, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Ralph H. Williams, Married: April 27, 1973; Preceded: October 8, 2013

Daughters: City/State Leisa (Lee) Whitehead of Puryear, TN Pam Wolschon of Crossville, TN Kim Stevenson of Buchanan, TN

Sons: City/State Keith Williams of Puryear, TN Van (Diana) Williams of Paris, TN Buron “Scooter” (Sabrina) Williams of Buchanan, TN Ralph L. (Sheila) Williams of Michigan

Grandchildren: 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Sisters: City/State Lorrie (Scott) Rodgers of Puryear, TN Renda Bevier and Cheryl Collins, both preceded

Brothers: City/State Eddy Rogers, preceded

Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.