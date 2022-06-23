|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Gwelda Lee Williams of Puryear, TN
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, June 22, 2022
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Chad Kennedy
|Place of Burial:
|Rogers Cemetery
|Visitation:
|12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|June 9, 1943 in Wayne Co., MI
|Pallbearers:
|Van Williams, Scooter Williams, Lee Whitehead, Collin Whitehead, Michael Williams, and Scott Rodgers.
|Both Parents Names:
|Buron Rogers and Eddie Lee Hart Rogers, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Ralph H. Williams, Married: April 27, 1973; Preceded: October 8, 2013
|Daughters: City/State
|Leisa (Lee) Whitehead of Puryear, TN
Pam Wolschon of Crossville, TN
Kim Stevenson of Buchanan, TN
|Sons: City/State
|Keith Williams of Puryear, TN
Van (Diana) Williams of Paris, TN
Buron “Scooter” (Sabrina) Williams of Buchanan, TN
Ralph L. (Sheila) Williams of Michigan
|Grandchildren:
|12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
|Sisters: City/State
|Lorrie (Scott) Rodgers of Puryear, TN
Renda Bevier and Cheryl Collins, both preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Eddy Rogers, preceded
|Other Relatives:
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
|Personal Information:
|Gwelda was a farmer, gardener, and a homemaker. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wild Cats.