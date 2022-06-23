WBBJ Staff,
Name: City & State Williams GweldaGwelda Lee Williams of Puryear, TN
Age: 79
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Sunday, June 26, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Chad Kennedy
Place of Burial: Rogers Cemetery
Visitation: 12:00-2:00 PM Sunday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: June 9, 1943 in Wayne Co., MI
Pallbearers: Van Williams, Scooter Williams, Lee Whitehead, Collin Whitehead,   Michael Williams, and Scott Rodgers.
 Buron Rogers and Eddie Lee Hart Rogers, both preceded
 Ralph H. Williams, Married: April 27, 1973; Preceded: October 8, 2013
Daughters: City/State Leisa (Lee) Whitehead of Puryear, TN

Pam Wolschon of Crossville, TN

Kim Stevenson of Buchanan, TN
Sons: City/State Keith Williams of Puryear, TN

Van (Diana) Williams of Paris, TN

Buron “Scooter” (Sabrina) Williams of Buchanan, TN

Ralph L. (Sheila) Williams of Michigan
Grandchildren: 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Sisters: City/State Lorrie (Scott) Rodgers of Puryear, TN

Renda Bevier and Cheryl Collins, both preceded
Brothers: City/State Eddy Rogers, preceded
Other Relatives: Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Personal Information: Gwelda was a farmer, gardener, and a homemaker. She loved the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kentucky Wild Cats.

 

