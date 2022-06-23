$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Hardin County

COUNCE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, one lucky resident in Hardin County won $50,000 in the Tennessee Lottery‘s Powerball drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sportsman’s One Stop in Counce, located at 12935 Highway 57.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the player matched four out of five white balls as well as the red Powerball.

The current estimated Powerball jackpot stands at $335 million, with the next drawing to be held on Saturday, June 25.

