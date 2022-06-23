8th annual Shooting Hunger to be held Friday

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — Friday marks the eighth annual Shooting Hunger.

“We’re expecting about 250, 260 shooters will be here tomorrow. Each of those guys will be 50 birds each,” said Bryan Wright, Director of Membership Division for Tennessee Farm Bureau.

The West Tennessee Shooting Hunger event will have more than 500 agriculture and industry leaders together at the Carroll County Shooting Sports Park.

Shooters of all levels spend the day shooting clays, supporting the cause and networking with others in and around the agriculture industry.

“We’ve got some folks here that are absolutely top notch shooters, and folks that have barely ever shot a gun before in their life. We throw pretty soft targets, and really the event is here for everyone to have fun, eat a great meal, have a lot of laughs, have a lot of fun, but the biggest thing is that we’re here to feed hungry kids,” Wright said.

Shooting Hunger has grown to three events across the state each year and has since raised enough funds to supply more than two million meals for hungry Tennesseans.

“So this year, we’ve distributed $256,000 across the state of Tennessee. That’s $2,700 per county toward school backpack programs all across the state of Tennessee,” Wright said.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Friday. The first flight will be on the court around 9:15 a.m. and second flight will go out about 1:15 p.m.

