COVID-19 vaccine to be available to kids 6-months and up

JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting Friday, children aged six months to four can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department says the age group will get three doses, with three to eight weeks between the first and second shot, and at least eight weeks until the second and third shot.

The health department says the vaccine will be given to kids six months to 11-years-old on Fridays only from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department says no appointment is required, but minors will have to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

You can reach out to the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771 for more information.

You can find more COVID-19 related stories here.