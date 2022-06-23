Flower shop switches location in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local flower shop has a new home.

Anointed Flowers and Gifts is a faith-based gift shop in north Jackson. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. to celebrate their grand opening at a new location!

Styles and designs may come and go with the seasons changes, but owner Lashonda Springfield says their ability to adapt is not limited.

“We do all occasions, wedding, funerals, birthdays, you name it. Even if you want the flowers to be displayed in your house, we can do it,” Springfield said.

Anointed Flowers and Gifts is located at 1869 Highway 45 Bypass Suite 5B.

Their doors are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Springfield says they are holding a special event at their shop on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will have sweets and more.

