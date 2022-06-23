Four locals talk about CDC mask recommendation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control has placed Madison County on a high COVID-19 community level.

And with that, they gave a recommendation to wear a mask in a public, indoor setting.

Sandra Turner says if it keeps the numbers from going up, then she is willing to wear the mask.

“I would agree with it, rather than go back to the way we were. Right now we have a little freedom because you don’t have to wear them. I am thankful for that, but if we have to go back to them, I think that we need to,” Turner said.

Stephanie and Dana Johns say they are going to follow the recommendation, and hope that despite being a high level, the numbers don’t continue to increase.

“I guess I will just follow, and hope for the best, and pray, and go on. What else can you do,” said Stephanie Johns.

“If it is to better our community, to better our health, to make sure we are getting through this pandemic, I think we should all listen,” Dana Johns said.

David Johnson, a retired Jackson healthcare official, says most breathable and cloth masks are not going to prevent a virus from spreading.

“It is not going to change anything on the coronavirus. It can make some people feel good and if a person wants to wear a mask, I have no problem with that. It doesn’t bother me. But they will not keep out the virus,” Johnson said.

He thinks it should be left up to the individual on whether you decide to wear a mask indoors.

“I think it should be up to an individual, like most any other rights. It should be up to the individual as to whether they or their children wear a mask or don’t wear a mask, whether they get the shot, do not get the shot,” Johnson said.

For a full list of recommendations from the CDC for the county, click here.

