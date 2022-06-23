Jackson musician to hold album release party Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local artist is preparing to press “play” on his debut album.

Hunter Cross, musician and owner of Third Eye Curiosities, is releasing his first full album titled “Existential Origami” on Saturday, June 25.

That evening, a record release party will be held at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson where guests can pick up a signed copy of the album on vinyl.

The all-ages event will include performances from Cross with Music By Kota opening the show.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or at a discount in advance. Also available is a VIP package that includes a copy of the album, a dinner at Baker Bros. BBQ and access to an exclusive acoustic pre-show.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page or click here for tickets.

The New Southern Hotel is located at 118 East Baltimore Street #1 in downtown Jackson.

