Linda Kaye Bobbitt Kelley, age 69, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late James Harvey Kelley, departed this life Wednesday morning, June 22, 2022 at her home.

Linda was born June 27, 1952 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Charles Dempsey Bobbitt and Virginia Mae Williams Bobbitt. She was married October 29, 1978 to James Harvey Kelley who preceded her in death on June 17, 2011. Linda was a restaurant owner in earlier years and enjoyed NASCAR, camping with her family and watching Bonanza. She loved her family and her grandchildren were her life.

Mrs. Kelley is survived by three daughters, Angie Sanders (Junior), Brandy Jamison (Mike) and Jamie Bryson (Raymond); her son, Larry Wayne Hoskins (Beth); her sister, Donna Stokes (Terry); her brother, Charles “Bubba” Bobbitt (Virginia); seven grandchildren, Alayna, Shiloh, Mattie, Jacob, Amber, Ashley and Abbigail; and fifteen great-grandchildren, Lane, Skylar, Hagen, Summer, Emiley, Jaden, Levi, Novaley, Bailie, Dexter, Amanda, Kaelyn, Collin, Raegan and Rylan. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Andrew and her nephew, Dale Spicer.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Kelley will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins, pastor of Mercy’s Bridge Church near Somerville, officiating. Special music will be provided by Donna Watkins. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Kelley will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Raymond Bryson, Joshua Spicer, Donnie Joe Spicer, Jacob Sanders, Lane Hilliard and Larry Hilliard. Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Stokes, Barry Busby and Jesse Hayes.

