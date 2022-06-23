Mr. Phillip Croom

WBBJ Staff,

Funeral Announcement Made With PostermywallServices for Mr. Phillip Croom, age 56 of Murray, Kentucky and formerly of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Church Street Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Montezuma  C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murray-Calloway Dog Park, 900 Payne St., Murray, Ky., 42071, or the Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery Fund.

For more information you can contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or you can click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.com/obituaries/Phillip-Croom/

