Services for Mr. Phillip Croom, age 56 of Murray, Kentucky and formerly of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the Church Street Church of Christ in Henderson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Murray-Calloway Dog Park, 900 Payne St., Murray, Ky., 42071, or the Montezuma C.M.E. Church Cemetery Fund.

For more information you can contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or you can click on our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Phillip-Croom/