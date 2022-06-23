Mugshots : Madison County : 06/22/22 – 06/23/22 June 23, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Dominique Hawkins Dominique Hawkins: Vandalism Benjamin Jackson Benjamin Jackson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Brian Gray Brian Gray: Simple domestic assault, criminal impersonation, violation of probation Deunta Croom Deunta Croom: Violation of probation Jonathan Zarate Jonathan Zarate: Aggravated assault, resisting stop/arrest Laura Clifton Laura Clifton: Failure to appear Megan Jordan Megan Jordan: Resisting stop/arrest, failure to appear Rachel Pratt Rachel Pratt: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Tarus Hoyle Tarus Hoyle: Schedule VI drug violations Teddie Fason Teddie Fason: Failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/23/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin