New health service available for West Tennessee seniors

HENDERSON, Tenn. — There’s a new service in town for senior citizens.

Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Adoration Home Health & Hospice

Adoration Home Health & Hospice held its ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for its new facility in Henderson.

It’s a compassionate service for senior citizens in the comfort of their own homes.

Some services offered include skilled nursing, physical therapy, home health aid, social workers and more.

The facility will service Chester, Madison, Hardin, and McNairy counties.

“We can be an extension of the doctor’s office. We can come in and get your labs drawn, we can give your physical therapy. So many of our elders don’t have transportation to get to outpatient therapy or to get to the doctor’s office, so this is just a great way for them to stay in their home and independent as long as possible,” said Lori Turner, the Regional Director of Marketing.

In order to seek Adoration Home Health & Hospice, you’ll need to be seen by your doctor and receive a referral.

Find more local news here.