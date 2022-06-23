RIFA says teams can now apply for 2022 Canstruction

JACKSON, Tenn. — The time to pick your teams is here for this year’s Canstruction!

RIFA announced on Thursday that it is taking applications for teams for its next Canstruction event, which is set to be held in Septemeber.

The annual event is a way for creativity and teamwork to generate canned goods for RIFA’s food bank and warehouse.

Teams composed of businesses, churches and more create sculptures with canned food, which are then judged for the chance of winning one of nine prizes.

“Seeing people come together for a common purpose that helps so many is what the spirit of the competition is truly about,” said Shaun Powers, RIFA’s Assistant Director.

RIFA says its last competition was able to raise over 26,500 pounds of canned food.

To apply as a team, email Powers at spowers@rifajackson.org. The deadline is Aug. 19.

