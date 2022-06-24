Amateur Radio Association hosting field day on Saturday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Looking for a new hobby? A national association has you covered.











The West Tennessee Amateur Radio Association is hosting its annual field day in Jackson this weekend.

Vice President Sky McCracken says the event is a way for the organization to showcase their skills and give the public a chance to develop a new hobby of their own.

McCracken says the association serves in times of natural disasters, aiding agencies with their communication needs and have been around for about 100 years.

“Anyone in the community would be welcomed to come out, see what we do. If you have any interest in the hobby, we would love to introduce it to you. If you’ve been thinking about the hobby, you’ve got a lot of people you can ask questions, and you can watch us while we are at work. We will be trying to make as many contacts as we can around the country and around the world,” McCracken said.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will last 24 hours.

McCracken says there will be food, drinks, a place to sit, and and an air conditioned area. That address is 40 Algie Neely Road in west Madison County.

Find more local news here.