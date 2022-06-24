Annual motorcycle ride to support Madison, Henderson Co. CASA

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A group of local motorcycle riders will be hitting the streets for a good cause this weekend.

The Villains’ 5th Annual Dice Run will take place on Saturday, June 25, with a portion of proceeds collected benefiting CASA of Madison and Henderson Counties.

CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, is an organization that advocates for safe, permanent, and nurturing homes for abused and neglected children, connecting them with trained volunteers who advocate for their future.

The dice run will kick off at the Pine Ridge Club in Medon, with registration beginning at noon. Following the ride, bikes will return to the Pine Ridge by 5:30 p.m. for live music, barbecue plates, and more.

Those interested in joining the ride can click here for more information or call (731) 234-9139.

Click here for more information on CASA.

For more local news, click here.