Applications now open for 2022 Leadership Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Applications are now open for The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce‘s 2022 Adult Leadership Carroll County (LCC) class.

“Class members will find the sessions to be informative, educational, and fun,” said Natalie Porter, Chair of the LCC program. “The goal of the Leadership Carroll County program is to provide our participants with information about the life and work of Carroll County and to identify the issues, challenges, and opportunities that our county will face in the coming years.”

A news release states that the sessions are an excellent opportunity to network, and include information on health care, government operations, education, economic development and more.

The sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following dates:

Session 1: August 25

Session 2: September 1

Session 3: September 8

Session 4: September 29

Session 5: October 6

Session 6: October 13

Session 7: November 3

Session 8: November 10

Session 9: November 17

Applications will be accepted through August 16. Tuition for the program is $275, which includes all program costs and meals associated with the sessions.

Those interested may contact the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce via email at cchamber@earthlink.net or by phone at (731) 986-4664.

The Chamber has been operating leadership programs since 1990, and around 936 individuals have gone through both the Adult and Youth Leadership programs.

For more news in the Carroll County area, click here.