Birth Choice, Planned Parenthood react to overturn of Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Tenn. — Early on June 24, the Supreme Court released their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade meaning there is no longer a federal Constitutional right to an abortion and now the decision is up to individual states to make it legal or illegal.

“So what that means for Tennessee is because there is a trigger law, abortion, 30 days from now, abortion will automatically became illegal in Tennessee. And in some states like California and New York, it won’t change,” said Tiffany Dawson, the Director of Development at Birth Choice.

Birth Choice is a clinic that supports pro-life. This decision will ultimately push many to find other alternatives to abortions.

“This means that unplanned pregnancies are still going to happen and women are still going to need help. So what this means is we’re here with open doors and open arms. We’re here to help women facing unplanned pregnancies and we’re so excited about that,” Dawson said.

Pro-choice health centers like, Planned Parenthood, are devastated to hear the recent news, as they believe this will set back public health.

“Our doors are still open and will remain open. Planned Parenthood will continue to provide the same non-judgmental sexual and reproductive health care we’ve provided to generations,” said Ashley Coffield, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee.

Although the trigger law doesn’t go into affect until 30 days from Thursday’s decision, Planned Parenthood will still be offering abortions until it becomes illegal under Tennessee law.

“Banning abortion will cause a public health crisis. And we will not forget the Tennessee and Mississippi lawmakers who have systematically rolled back our rights, embarred our bodies for votes are the ones who got us here,” Coffield said.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement on the decision, stating:

“Today’s landmark Supreme Court decision marks the beginning of a hopeful, new chapter for our country. After years of heartfelt prayer and thoughtful policy, America has an historic opportunity to support women, children and strong families while reconciling the pain and loss caused by Roe v. Wade. We have spent years preparing for the possibility that authority would return to the states, and Tennessee’s laws will provide the maximum possible protection for both mother and child. In the coming days, we will address the full impacts of this decision for Tennessee.”

Tennessee’s Tennessee Democratic Party Director Brit Bender also released a statement, saying:

“We are going to keep pushing back against anti-choice representatives and legislation any chance we get. The Tennessee Democratic Party will work to support pro-choice candidates and legislators as well as abortion rights groups in state. We’re prepared to fight for the safety and autonomy of Tennesseeans.”

