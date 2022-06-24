Down Syndrome Association to host annual concert next week

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee is back with their annual music concert.

On June 29, the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee is hosting its Country Music Lends Down a Hand. This concert has been going on since 2013.

It’s an effort to send children with down syndrome to camp.

After two years of not having the concert, one due to COVID-19 and the other due to rain, the concert will have a change of venue.

This year it will be held at the Old Country Store Providence House.

“We service families all across West Tennessee, and this concert is actually a tremendous fundraiser for us. It helps raise money for kids to attend summer camp, not only the kids, but we also have a two week camp for adults,” said Dexter Williams, President of the Down Syndrome Association of West Tennessee.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert starts at 6 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or in person at the Railroad Museum at the Casey Jones Village.

