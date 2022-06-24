George E. Dixon, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away at the young age of 57. He was the son of the late Robert Dixon Sr. and Nancy Morgan.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Dixon Jr. of Oakland TN; two sisters, Alice Dixon of Oakland, TN and Patty Robinson (Tommy) of Germantown TN; one nephew and nine nieces that he loved with all his heart and they loved like no other.

He was a land surveyor and enjoyed camping in caves in the Ozark Mountains.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in July.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center.