Hot on Saturday, Rain Chances Sunday & Cooler Next Week!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for June 24th:

The weather will remain nice and mild for Friday night, but will heat back up into the day on Saturday. Clouds and shower chances will move back in on Sunday, and although not everyone will see rain, more of us will then won’t I believe. Things are going to be much cooler next week. Catch the latest details on rain chances were you live, and the latest on how cool things are going to get next week, coming up right here.

DROUGHT CONCERNS:

After a very wet start to 2022, things have quieted down very quickly since April 1st here in Jackson. We were about 1/2″ below normal for April, 1.5″ below for May and now another 1.5″ below so far for June.

This has led to dry conditions, including a moderate drought to creep back in to some areas in West Tennessee. Let’s hope we all pick up some rain on Sunday because that appears to be our only chance over the next 7 days.

TONIGHT:

Behind Thursday mornings weak front, temperatures have only dropped a few degrees, but the humidity made it feel much cooler. Overnight lows will fall down to the mid 60s and a light breeze will continue out of the north or be calm at times. Clear skies will remain for most of the night across West Tennessee.

THE WEEKEND:

Another hot weekend is in store for most of West Tennessee, but there is a decent shot at some shower or weak storm activity on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will reach the mid to upper 90s, but with the winds coming out of the east, it will be a pretty dry heat for Mid South standards. Highs on Sunday may be a degree or two warmer depending on the timing of the next system. Mostly sunny skies will dominate on Saturday but some cloud cover will return on Sunday as the next system and front will approach the region. We could see some shower or storm activity in the afternoon and evening Sunday, but overall confidence in anything significant as far as severe weather is quite low as of now. The good news is, everyone will pick up a decent chance for some rain showers. Saturday night will fall into the mid 70s and Sunday night will drop back down into the upper 60s behind the weak front.

NEXT WEEK:

Next week we might finally see temperatures dropping down near or below normal for a few days. We could see a few showers lingering overnight Sunday into Monday morning but we should be dry by sunrise Monday. Highs on Monday behind the front will only make it into the low to mid 80s. We will be a few degrees warmer on Tuesday and back up into the upper 80s for Wednesday. Some clouds may stick around during the first half of the day on Monday but mostly sunny skies are expected for the middle of the upcoming work week. Overnight lows will into the mid 60s on Monday morning and down near 60° for Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The winds will come out of the north on Monday and turn to the east towards the middle of the week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We saw our first +95° day on the year last week and some mid to upper 90s are expected over the next few weeks as well. Meteorological Summer started on June 1st, but the official start of summer will be on Tuesday June 21st, and there will be more chances for severe weather though as we approach the start of summer. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

