Name: City & State Jesse Ray French, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 93
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Friday, June 24, 2022
Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
Date/Place of Birth: July 2, 1928 in Mansfield, Tennessee
Both Parents Names: Delmer French and Mary Lois Hastings French, both preceded
 Imogene Roney French; married: November 13, 1969; preceded: June 6, 2008
Brothers: City/State Robert “Bobby” French, preceded
Other Relatives: Cousins: Justine (Julian) McSwain and Lester (Nancy) French; also survived by other family members.
Personal Information: Jesse Ray was a Baptist by faith. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired with 20 years of service.

