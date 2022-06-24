Jesse Ray French
|Jesse Ray French, Paris, Tennessee
|93
|Henry County Medical Center
|Friday, June 24, 2022
|His body is to be cremated and a private graveside burial will be held at a later date.
|July 2, 1928 in Mansfield, Tennessee
|Delmer French and Mary Lois Hastings French, both preceded
|Imogene Roney French; married: November 13, 1969; preceded: June 6, 2008
|Robert “Bobby” French, preceded
|Cousins: Justine (Julian) McSwain and Lester (Nancy) French; also survived by other family members.
|Jesse Ray was a Baptist by faith. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired with 20 years of service.