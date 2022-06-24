Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441

Name: City & State Jesse Ray French, Paris, Tennessee

Age: 93

Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center

Date of Death: Friday, June 24, 2022

Funeral Time/Day: His body is to be cremated and a private graveside burial will be held at a later date.

Place of Funeral:

Minister/Celebrant:

Place of Burial:

Visitation:

Date/Place of Birth: July 2, 1928 in Mansfield, Tennessee

Both Parents Names: Delmer French and Mary Lois Hastings French, both preceded

Spouse: Date of Marriage (surviving or preceded) Imogene Roney French; married: November 13, 1969; preceded: June 6, 2008

Brothers: City/State Robert “Bobby” French, preceded

Other Relatives: Cousins: Justine (Julian) McSwain and Lester (Nancy) French; also survived by other family members.