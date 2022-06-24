Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/22 – 06/24/22 June 24, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Johnny Warren Johnny Warren: Aggravated assault Anthony Graham Anthony Graham: Intention tampering with GPS unit Brannita Harden Brannita Harden: Failure to appear Brooklyn McNeal Brooklyn McNeal: Simple domestic assault Danielle Stephens Danielle Stephens: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle Dustin Dupree Dustin Dupree: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle Freda Crawley Freda Crawley: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Harrison Cobb Harrison Cobb: Simple domestic assault Jacoby Reedy Jacoby Reedy: Violation of probation Jorge Acevedo Jorge Acevedo: Driving while unlicensed Joseph Lyde Joseph Lyde: Resisting stop/arrest, criminal littering Justin Williams Justin Williams: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Mitchell Harris Mitchell Harris: Aggravated burglary Quindarious Nathan Quindarious Nathan: Failure to appear Tabitha Fortner Tabitha Fortner: Violation of probation Tara Sipes Tara Sipes: Theft under $999 (2), Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 (8) Unika Carney Unika Carney: Violation of probation, failure to appear Willie Moore Willie Moore: Aggravated domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin