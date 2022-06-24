Mugshots : Madison County : 06/23/22 – 06/24/22

Johnny Warren Johnny Warren: Aggravated assault

Anthony Graham Anthony Graham: Intention tampering with GPS unit

Brannita Harden Brannita Harden: Failure to appear

Brooklyn McNeal Brooklyn McNeal: Simple domestic assault

Danielle Stephens Danielle Stephens: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle



Dustin Dupree Dustin Dupree: Theft under $999/theft of motor vehicle

Freda Crawley Freda Crawley: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Harrison Cobb Harrison Cobb: Simple domestic assault

Jacoby Reedy Jacoby Reedy: Violation of probation

Jorge Acevedo Jorge Acevedo: Driving while unlicensed



Joseph Lyde Joseph Lyde: Resisting stop/arrest, criminal littering

Justin Williams Justin Williams: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Mitchell Harris Mitchell Harris: Aggravated burglary

Quindarious Nathan Quindarious Nathan: Failure to appear

Tabitha Fortner Tabitha Fortner: Violation of probation



Tara Sipes Tara Sipes: Theft under $999 (2), Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 (8)

Unika Carney Unika Carney: Violation of probation, failure to appear

Willie Moore Willie Moore: Aggravated domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/23/22 and 7 a.m. on 06/24/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.