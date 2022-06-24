Participants sought for Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Bicentennial Grand Finale Weekend is coming up this August, and you can be a part of the celebration.

The Bicentennial committee is seeking participants for the parade that will move through downtown Jackson on Saturday, August 13.

The theme of the parade is “Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” and will it kick off at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested can find registration details at jacksonmadison200.com. You will be asked to create a City of Jackson Recreation and Parks account to access the information.

The Bicentennial’s Grand Finale Weekend will also feature a choir performance, a time capsule burial, and a free community concert by LOLO and The Commodores ending in a firework show.

SEE ALSO: Year-long Bicentennial Celebration to end in August