Robert Taylor Campbell

Robert Taylor Campbell, age 78, a residence of Somerville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2:30 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. Bob Brooks, and Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Brownsville Memorial Gardens. Visitation for the family and friends will be Friday, June 24, 2022, from 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Robert was born on September 10, 1943, to James Robert and Elizabeth Taylor Campbell. He worked for many years as the manager of Two Way Gin, as well as a farmer. He loved farming, fishing, running machinery, and especially loved Ford Mustangs and Classic Cars. He was a member of the Dancyville Assembly of God Church. He found great fulfillment in spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Janette Hendrix Campbell of Somerville, TN; one son, Troy Campbell (Tammy) of Somerville, TN; one sister, Hilda Campbell Ellington (Ray) of Medon, TN. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Hunter Campbell and Jordan Campbell and one great-grandchild, Josie Kate Freels. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Robert and Elizabeth Taylor Campbell and one sister, Joyce Campbell.

Pallbearers for the service will be Hunter Campbell, Rad Ellington, Ricky Ellington, Ernest Hendrix, Freeman Smith, Robin Hood and David Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dancyville Assembly of God Church, 13925 Hwy 76 South, Somerville, TN 38068. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.