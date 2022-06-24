Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured at Jackson motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting at a local motel.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the Days Inn located at 1919 Highway 45 Bypass around 9:20 a.m. Friday after a report of shots fired.

Police say that upon arrival, two people were found suffering with a gunshot injury.

According to JPD, one of the individuals died on the scene.

Based on preliminary evidence, police are not looking for any other person that may have been involved in this incident. Police did not identify the individuals involved, however they did confirm that neither were Jackson residents.

If anyone has any information that could assist in the investigation, call JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

