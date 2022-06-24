Sign language classes coming to Jackson-Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. — American Sign Language classes are returning to the Jackson-Madison County Library this summer.

The library has partnered with the Jackson Center for Independent Living to host the classes at 11 a.m. each Tuesday in July.

These classes are normally hosted at the library every other month.

For those who cannot attend in person, the classes will also be streamed to the library’s Facebook page.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is located at 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

For more information, visit the library’s website or Facebook page or call (731) 425-8600.

